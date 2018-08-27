Photos: Left-Wing Activists Launch Brett Kavanaugh Protests Across the Country

Protesters, in view of City Hall, center, dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale," demonstrate against Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the Union League in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Left-wing activists hellbent on stopping President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh organized national protests Sunday, defending abortion and Planned Parenthood.

The “Unite For Justice” activists railed against Brett Kavanaugh for his stance on a number of issues, including abortion, immigration, and Obamacare.

“Senate Republicans are fast-tracking Brett Kavanaugh through confirmation before they even have his records. Denver is NOT having it!” tweeted the pro-abortion organization NARAL.

The rallies were supported and pushed on social media by celebrities such former Netflix host Chelsea Handler.

Handler recently made headlines, urging people to “take to the streets” to protest against Kavanaugh and protect abortion.

“Let’s be crystal clear: abortion rights, and by proxy, women’s ability to be equal partners in society, is on the line in this fight. Brett Kavanaugh will turn back the clock on decades worth of progress for women,” Chelsea Handler wrote in the NARAL press release.

“What could be more important than fighting for the rights of our daughters, mothers, and sisters not to be thrown in jail for making decisions about their own bodies and futures? We need to do everything possible to defeat this nomination,” Handler said. “We need to speak out. We need to call our senators. We need to take to the streets.”

The event was also promoted by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca-12).

Some protesters dressed in garb from the Hulu TV show Handmaid’s Tale.

Los Angeles:

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

New York City:

Chicago:

Minneapolis:

Alexandria, Virginia:

.