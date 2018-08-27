James Woods: Ban ‘Gun Free’ Zones So Innocents Are No Longer Vulnerable

Veteran actor James Woods responded to Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) post-Jacksonville calls for new gun laws by suggesting she ban “gun free” zones so innocents are no longer vulnerable to murdering attackers.

On Sunday Breitbart News reported that the Jacksonville Landing, the location of Sunday’s shooting, was a gun-free zone.

In other words, the attack occurred in a gun-free climate just as the Parkland high school shooting (Feb. 14, 2018), the Orlando Pulse shooting (June 12, 2016), the Umpqua Community College shooting (October 1, 2015), the Ft. Hood shooting (April 2, 2014), the DC Navy Yard shooting (September 16, 2013), the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting (December 14, 2012), and the Aurora movie theater shooting (July 20, 2012), among many others in gun-free zones.

Following news of Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Pelosi tweeted, “My thoughts are with everyone impacted by the shooting today at the Jacksonville Landing — but thoughts are not enough. As we continue to track developments, it’s clear Congress must stop stalling & act to protect Americans from the daily tragedy of gun violence. #NeverAgain.”

My thoughts are with everyone impacted by the shooting today at the Jacksonville Landing — but thoughts are not enough. As we continue to track developments, it’s clear Congress must stop stalling & act to protect Americans from the daily tragedy of gun violence. #NeverAgain — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 26, 2018

James Woods responded to Pelosi, tweeting, “Hopefully by outlawing the so-called “gun free” zones that are making innocents vulnerable to gangs and lunatics on a weekly basis.”

Hopefully by outlawing the so-called “gun free” zones that are making innocents vulnerable to gangs and lunatics on a weekly basis. https://t.co/JQfoahKbBL — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 27, 2018

Gun-free zones are killing fields.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.