First Lady Melania Trump fabulously gardened at the White House on Monday, wearing a chic floral ensemble that radiated with shades of pinks and yellows.

Mrs. Trump welcomed the leader of Kenya and his wife at the White House, donning a pale pink knit sleeveless top and a floral brocade skirt from Valentino, the Italian luxury brand, as well as a matching pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Soon after greeting the Kenyan officials, Mrs. Trump participated in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn where she helped shovel in order to plot a spot for a sapling from the original Eisenhower Oak tree. The tree was removed from the lawn last year.

Mrs. Trump looked fierce as she gardened in the pink patent leather “So Kate” stilettos that appear more than 4.5 inches tall and retail for $775. The Valentino skirt — retailing for $1,185 — bounced with movement while Mrs. Trump shoveled away.

Last week, Mrs. Trump was sleek and sharp in a stark white Michael Kors suit, Manolo Blahnik white stilettos, and black and white polka dot blouse by Saint Laurent, as Breitbart News noted.

