‘Gross. Awful.’: Ellen Page Melts Down over Ivanka Trump Photo with Pastor

Actress Ellen Page lashed out at Ivanka Trump over her posing for a photo with evangelical pastor Jim Garlow, accusing the first daughter of “perpetuating horrible suffering and preventing equality from being realized.”

“Nope. Nope. Gross. Awful. @ IvankaTrump,” Ellen Page tweeted Monday in response to a tweet from Jeremy Hooper reading, “Here is @ IvankaTrump posing at tonight’s evangelical dinner with a man who has quite literally claimed marriage equality is a satanic plot to destroy the image of God.”

“Don’t ever act like/pretend to support lgbtq+ people ever again @ IvankaTrump People like your father, # MikePence, the gentleman you took a photo with and YOU are perpetuating horrible suffering and preventing equality from being realized. Shame,” Page tweeted on Tuesday.

Don’t ever act like/pretend to support lgbtq+ people ever again @IvankaTrump

People like your father, #MikePence, the gentleman you took a photo with and YOU are perpetuating horrible suffering and preventing equality from being realized. Shame. — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) August 28, 2018

The Oscar-nominated actress, who came out as gay in 2014, has long been a supporter of progressive causes. Last year, she organized a live reading of Juno, the acclaimed movie she starred in about a pregnant teenager, to support Planned Parenthood.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump hosted an event for religious freedom Monday, inviting a number of evangelical leaders to the White House.

“The attacks on communities of faith are over. We’ve ended it. We’ve ended it. Unlike some before us, we are protecting your religious liberty,” Trump told the crowd Monday.

The Trump administration has been a strong voice in support of religious liberty, even declaring a “Religious Liberty Day” In January.

“Our Constitution and laws guarantee Americans the right not just to believe as they see fit, but to freely exercise their religion,” Trump said in the religious liberty statement.

“Unfortunately, not all have recognized the importance of religious freedom, whether by threatening tax consequences for particular forms of religious speech, or forcing people to comply with laws that violate their core religious beliefs without sufficient justification.”