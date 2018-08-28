Louis C.K. Receives Standing Ovation During First Performance After Admitting He Masturbated in Front of Women

Comedian and actor Louis C.K. reportedly received a standing ovation from the audience at Greenwich Village comedy club Monday night, in what was his first performance since admitting to repeated instances of sexual misconduct last November.

The club’s owner, Noam Dworman, told The New York Times that the comedian, whose real name is Louis A. Székely, was greeted by a standing ovation before performing a 15-minute routine for an audience of around 115 people of “typical Louis C.K. stuff.”

“It sounded just like he was trying to work out some new material, almost like any time of the last 10 years he would come in at the beginning of a new act,” Dworman said.

The performance was Louis C.K.’s first since five women accused him of sexual misconduct last November, including allegations he had masturbated in front of them. He later admitted that the claims were true.

“These stories are true,” C.K. said in a statement. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true.”

“But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question,” he continued. “It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

The admission resulted in the comedian losing his production deal with FX Network, as well as the cancellation of his film I Love You, Daddy.

Before he admitted to masturbating in front of women, the 50-year-old comedian also gained attention and adoration for his outspoken and often negative views on President Donald Trump. In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, C.K. compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, but later expressed regret over the remarks. However, he maintained in an interview last year his belief that Trump is a “dirty, rotten, lying sack of shit.”

C.K.’s comedy comeback has already gained support from fellow Trump-bashing comedian Michael Ian Black, who tweeted, “Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don’t know if it’s been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I’m happy to see him try.”

Will take heat for this, but people have to be allowed to serve their time and move on with their lives. I don't know if it's been long enough, or his career will recover, or if people will have him back, but I'm happy to see him try. https://t.co/QmqdGJnIjy — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 28, 2018

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.