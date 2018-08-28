Louis C.K. Comedy Comeback Sparks Outrage: ‘Get the F*ck Offstage’

Louis C.K. performs on stage as The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation

Comedian Louis C.K. sparked controversy after performing his first stand-up routine eight months after he was accused of, and admitting to, sexual misconduct with women working in the comedy field.

The once widely-praised comedian did receive a standing ovation after his performance at Greenwich Village comedy club on Monday, reports said.

In fact, one left-wing member of the Hollywood fraternity, Michael Ian Black even took to Twitter to express his high hopes that Louis C.K. could come roaring back into the comedy business despite his graceful behavior.

But if Black had hopes for the troubled comedian’s return, not many others did. Condemnation soared as news traveled about Louis C.K.’s performance.

Even Black’s own fans pounced on him for giving Louis C.K. a pass.

“Cool, your attitude is making it less safe for women comics to survive in their chosen field without being sexually assaulted and then lied about,” one Michael Ian Black fan complained.

Another slammed Black saying, “The idea your [sic] perpetuating here – that if someone is profitable, they should get their job back despite being a danger to their colleagues – is what has led to cover ups of assault and harassment in a lot of industries.”

Yet another attacked Black saying giving Louis C.K. a pass was a “bad hill to die on.”

Indeed, many, many other comedians attacked Louis C.K. and bashed his return performance on their own Twitter accounts.

Comedian Dan Telfer was even more explicit than those taking Michael Ian Black to task. Telfer told Louis C.K. to “Get the fuck offstage.”

Telfer went on to explain in analogy-free language: “If you repeatedly undermine other people’s careers so you can trap these human beings and force them to witness you masturbate, then you don’t get that career anymore.”

Many others also took to Twitter to slam the disgraced comedian and also to attack the media for continuing to use terms like “alleged victims,” when Louis C.K. has admitted to his offensive conduct.

There are many such attacks on Louis C.K. and the comedy club that allowed him to make his surprise appearance. But perhaps showing why he is a “senior editor at Esquire magazine,” the witty and erudite Tyler Coates put it succinctly when he tweeted:

