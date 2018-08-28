Rotten Tomatoes Takes Affirmative Action to Increase Gender Diversity of Featured Critics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is attempting to diversify its film critic pool after a recent study found the site’s reviews of top-grossing movies were heavily male-dominated.

The company says Tuesday it’s expanding criteria to be a “Tomatometer-approved critic” and giving $100,000 to non-profit organizations to help offset the cost of attending film festivals.

The first $25,000 is going toward sending critics to the Toronto International Film Festival in September.