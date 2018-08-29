Days after signing on to play Batman’s father in The Joker, actor Alec Baldwin announced Wednesday he is no longer attached to the Warner Bros. movie.

Baldwin, 60, was tapped to play Thomas Wayne, a “cheesy and tanned businessman,” reportedly bearing stark similarities to Donald Trump of the 1980s in the Todd Phillips-directed film. The flick, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is described by critics as “more of a dark character study than a crime thriller,” that will lay bare the origins of DC Comics’ most notorious supervillain.

Baldwin cited scheduling conflicts for dropping out.

Longtime actor Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Marc Maron are also attached to the project.

“Production begins September 10 for the DC title, and we hear that the talks went down to the five-yard line, given how close it is to cameras rolling,” reported Deadline. “I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part,” the 30 rock star said in an interview with USA Today.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baldwin, one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics of the current administration, has impersonated President Donald Trump numerous times on Saturday Night Live. Not only does the aging showman support impeachment proceeding against the president, but has also boasted that he could beat Trump if he launched a bid for the White House in 2020. “If I ran, I would win,” Baldwin predicted during a June appearance on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I would absolutely win. 1,000 percent.”

The Joker is scheduled for release on October 4, 2019.