Hollywood Elites Gush over Socialist Andrew Gillum’s Victory in Florida

Hollywood elites gushed over the victory of Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum in Florida’s Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, after the socialist-backed candidate scored an upset victory over his more moderate opponents.

Gillum, who received the backing of prominent socialist figures including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, defeated Rep. Gwen Graham and former mayor of Miami beach Phillip Levine with 34.3 percent of the vote. He was also endorsed and funded by left-wing billionaires such as Tom Steyer and George Soros.

President Donald Trump immediately mocked Gillum’s candidacy, describing him as a “failed socialist mayor” who has allowed “crime [and] many other problems to flourish in his city.”

Gillum ran on a platform of universal health care, a $15 an hour minimum wage, abolishing ICE, and passing onerous gun control laws. He has previously starred in videos calling for Trump’s impeachment.

However, Hollywood elites such as Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, Piper Perabo, Don Cheadle, Rob Delaney, and John Leguizamo took to Twitter to celebrate the victory of another “progressive insurgent,” while also expressing excitement over the prospect of the state’s first-ever black governor.

In an interview on Tuesday with Laura Ingraham, DeSantis claimed that Gillum was a man who “combines a far-left ideology with managerial incompetence.”

“He is the most liberal candidate that the Democratic Party has ever nominated in the state of Florida, by a country mile, in a governor’s race,” DeSantis explained. “He wants to abolish ICE. He wants a billion-dollar tax increase. He wants a single-payer healthcare system in Florida, which would bankrupt the state.”

“I’m trying to make Florida even better. He wants to make Florida Venezuela,” he continued. “But he also combines a far-left ideology with managerial incompetence. As mayor of Tallahassee, his tenure has been absolutely disastrous. Tallahassee is one of, if not the most crime-ridden city in all of Florida, year after year, rising crime. He’s embroiled in a lot of corruption scandals.”

Gillum has also been endorsed and supported by All in the Family creator Norman Lear, producers Will Packer and Shonda Rhimes, as well as actresses Regina Hall, Debra Messing, and Issa Rae.

