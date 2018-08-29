Eat the Rich? Cynthia Nixon Gave Herself a Six Figure Tax Deduction

Self-proclaimed socialist Cynthia Nixon — running for governor in New York state — gave herself a six-figure tax deduction, despite campaigning on a platform to hike the taxes of fellow wealthy New Yorkers.

Last week, Nixon — who famously starred as Mirando Hobbs on the hit HBO show Sex and The City — released five years of tax returns, revealing that she has earned more than $1 million every year since 2013.

Nixon, though, has sought to pay the smallest amount in taxes possible. For example, in 2016, according to CBS New York, Nixon reduced her gross income by claiming more than $318,000 worth in tax deductions. This gave Nixon a six-figure tax deduction.

In 2016, Nixon deducted more than $12,000 worth of “personal development” and “singing and acting lessons,” $15,000 for hair and makeup, more than $5,500 for telephone and internet, more than $3,300 for travel, and more than $11,000 in office expenses.

Nixon — a staunch supporter of abolishing what she calls the “terrorist organization” ICE — also saved a bundle when left-wing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave her wife a job at the Department of Education under the title of “Senior Adviser for Community Partnerships.” Nixon’s wife, Christine Marinoni, received a starting salary of $121,200 in 2014 and it eventually grew to $129,876 when she left the position this year to campaign with Nixon.

Before Marinoni went to work for de Blasio, Nixon had been paying her six figures to work as her business partner.

In an editorial by the New York Post, the editors note Nixon’s “tax hypocrisy,” calling out the actress for pushing a “million tax” on couple’s earning $300,000 or more in the state to fund a public school program that will cost the state $7.4 billion.

