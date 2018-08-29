Watch: Kanye West Says Trump Wants to Be the ‘Greatest President’ for Black Americans

Fashion mogul and Grammy-winner Kanye West told WGCI 107.5 Radio hosts in an interview Wednesday that President Donald Trump is going to do whatever it takes to “do the work” to be a great president for black voters.

“I know black people that voted for Trump that were scared to say out loud. Now that’s some 1984 though-control programming shit,” West said when asked about comments he made earlier this year about his support for President Trump and slavery being more a mindset in contemporary America.

West said he understood people who “would rather have a female president” and supported Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid, “I just don’t agree with it.”

The “Ye” rapper told the radio hosts that the facilities housing illegal aliens and children separated from adults was “something that was happening through a lot of different president eras — but now we’re seeing it.”

West said Trump’s election gave black Americans the opportunity “as an entire community to see things that we weren’t seeing when Obama was in office. We as a collective wasn’t woke. Now everybody is woke.”

It echoes comments West made in April when he said “Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed,” adding, that “Obama was our opioids. It made us feel like everything was good.”

Asked if he thinks President Trump care about black people, Kanye West paused for several seconds before saying:

I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this. And he will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community. So it’s something he’s gonna work towards, but we’re gonna have to speak to him.

“I got a direct line to ADIDAS. I got a direct line to the President,” West said, “so let’s see what happen with it and how I apply that to the city [of Chicago], because I’m going to apply it.”

