Comedian and Saturday Night Live star Michael Che defended Louis C.K.’s right to perform in a series of Instagram stories posted Tuesday. Louis C.K. left the public eye last November after admitting to masturbating in front of multiple women without their consent.

“What’s interesting to me about these articles against louis ck performing again, is how important fame is to people. a lot of what i read says that ck shouldn’t get to be a ‘famous’ comedian anymore. because to them, hes still winning. isnt that strange?” Che wrote in part.

Che continued:

“meaning he can be shamed, humiliated, lose millions of dollars, lose all of his projects, lose the respect of a lot of his fans and peers, and whatever else that comes with what he did, but since he can still do a comedy set for free at 200 seat club a year later, it means he got off easy. THATS how coveted fame is.”

Some eight months after admitting to sexual misconduct, Louis C.K. took to the stage in New York City Monday night and not only performed but received a standing ovation from the audience. Among both male and female comedians, this generated a huge amount of controversy and outrage.

Remember episode 1 of Better Call Saul where Saul is forced to work at Cinnabon under a new name, twitching and afraid, going home to watch his old commercials with pathetic reverence? That's better than Louis CK deserves. Get the fuck offstage. — Dan Telfer (@dantelfer) August 28, 2018

If you are at a comedy club or a music venue and a celebrity accused of sexual harassment or assault like Louis CK shows up for a surprise performance, it is your ethical duty to LEAVE. Walk out. Punish him, and the business that hosted him, by removing your patronage. — ella dawson (@brosandprose) August 28, 2018

Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans was asked by TMZ about C.K. performing and said it’s “not too soon” for him to return the stage.

Prior to the misconduct allegations, C.K. was a favorite of liberal audiences. He engaged in unhinged anti-Trump rhetoric like comparing the president to Hitler, writing, “Please stop it with voting for Trump. It was funny for a little while. But the guy is Hitler.”

“And by that I mean that we are being Germany in the ’30s. Do you think they saw the sh*t coming? Hitler was just some hilarious and refreshing dude with a weird comb over who would say anything at all.”

The 50-year-old comedian also called President Trump a “gross crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of shit” in 2017.