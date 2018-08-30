Some of Hollywood’s most powerful and prominent figures are throwing their unending influence behind progressive candidates in a string of elite fundraisers, while other showbiz stars and operatives are holding secret strategy meetings to help strategize and elect liberal candidates.

Celebrities such as Jimmy Kimmel, Jeffery Katzenberg, and Alyssa Milano are all mobilizing to help elect Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Variety reports that film mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg will be organizing “a fete for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on at the home of Marcy Carsey, on Sept. 24, with Pelosi and a long list of industry figures as supporters including Barbra Streisand and James Brolin, and Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.”

Katzenberg has long been a supporter of progressive political causes. Earlier this year, he joined with Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, and George Clooney to donate $500,000 to the anti-gun “March for Our Lives” protests.

The liberal benefactor is worth a staggering amount of money. “WndrCo,” a company he co-founded, recently announced $1 billion in seed funding.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel is also getting involved in the midterms. He will be the “emcee” of an event with L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti. The event’s goal is to raise, “at least $1 million, or $100,000 for each of 10 state Democratic party organizations,” Variety reports. Meanwhile, left-wing actress Alyssa Milano has reportedly been in low-key meetings with “politicians and Democratic National Committee figures.”

Kimmel has made a name for himself for championing left-wing issues since President Trump’s election win.

In February, he implied that conservatives weren’t smart enough to do the apparently difficult job of hosting a talk show.

“It just so happens that almost every talk show host is liberal and that’s because it requires a level of intelligence,” Kimmel joked.

Milano is also a strong supporter of progressive politics and politicians, openly cheering for Democrats to win. And when Democrats don’t win, she blames–wait for it–Russians.

You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling. Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?#OH12 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 8, 2018

Finally, Variety reports that Hollywood director Joss Whedon is getting involved as well, with Whedon dropping $280,000 to fund the pro-gun control Super PAC “One Vote at a Time,” which is producing ads for 250 different candidates across the country.

These are not the only celebrities getting involved in the midterm elections. In May, Seth MacFarlane donated $2 million to the “Senate Majority PAC,” a super PAC that’s focused on electing Democrats to the Senate. And this month, comedian Bill Maher donated $1 million to the same PAC.

While Maher is apparently wealthy enough to donate $1 million, he openly wishes for a recession that would devastate the middle class–all because it would hurt Trump.

In June, Maher openly called for a recession, stating, “I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point, and by the way, I’m hoping for it because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy.”

“So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people but it’s either root for a recession, or you lose your democracy.”

The trend of celebrities getting involved in elections in other states is taking off as well. So far, Hollywood, as well as the news media, seems invested in the candidacy of Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat this fall.

Indeed, Hollywood celebrities have poured tens of thousands of dollars into O’Rourke’s campaign so far. Alyssa Milano was also involved in this effort, tweeting in support of O’Rourke.