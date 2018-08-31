Amy Schumer Responds to Fan Who Made Her Look Skinnier

Amy Schumer responded to a fan who edited a photo to make her look skinnier on Instagram, writing that she is already “strong and healthy and sexy.”

Huffington Post reports that an Instagram user edited a bikini photo of Amy Schumer’s to make her look skinnier and uploaded a side-by-side picture, writing that she looks “way better” in the edited one.

Schumer saw the photo and commented on it, saying:

I disagree. I like how i really look. That’s my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy. I look like I’d give a good hug or have a drink with you. The other picture looks nice but it’s not me. Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we’re both right.

Other Instagram users joined Schumer in criticizing the fan for photoshopping the image, prompting the fan to delete the offending post and shut down the Instagram account it was posted to. The fan then apologized in multiple follow-up posts, People reports.

“Actually nothing should be photoshopped because real is beautiful, I’ve learned that,” the fan’s first apology stated. “Thank you to everyone who called me out on my bullshit! Because of all of you a [sic] idiotic person like me can become a better person!”

The fan also apologized profusely to Schumer directly, writing:

I’m sorry Amy, I had no idea you’d see this! I understand that this can be seen as negative but I really wasn’t trying to be! I was just curious and decided to see what you’d look like with my face tune app and I didn’t realize that it was that bad! I’m sorry for my ignorance and I will take it down! I have no right to make people feel bad about themselves! Love you Amy both of your movies are amazing!

The mea culpa continued in an Instagram caption:

Well like I said in my comment, I’m sorry Amy! It was unfair to do that to you. I didn’t think much about it when I first posted the pic. I’ve seen a lot of people photoshopping celebrities so I didn’t think mine would even be a blimp [sic]. I spent like 30 min making the photo and I should have never posted it! I’m glad people called out this post! That was a dick move on my end. Well all I can do is apologize, I’m sorry.

