Eminem Lashes Out at Trump on New Album, Calls Him ‘Evil Serpent’

Rapper Eminem went after President Trump in an album released late Thursday night, referring to him as an “evil serpent.”

“I empathize with the people this evil serpent sold the dream to that he’s deserted,” Eminem raps on his new album “Kamikaze,” a shot at President Trump.

Eminem also claims that the Secret Service visited him after he took shots at Trump in a freestyle rap last year.

“Sent the Secret Service/to meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him/or ask if I’m linked to terrorists/ I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'” the 45-year-old rapped.

In last year’s freestyle, Eminem rapped, “we better give Obama props, ‘Cause what we got in office now’s a kamikaze, That’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

He also rapped that Trump’s wall better be “rock solid with bricks, ‘Cause like him in politics, I’m usin’ all of his tricks, ‘Cause I’m throwin’ that piece of shit against the wall ’til it sticks.”

Eminem’s new album comes after his “Revival” album which was released last December. On “Revival,” he rapped with a similar political motivation, calling Trump an “Aryan” and talking about kidnapping Ivanka Trump.

He’s also rapped about Ann Coulter, saying, “And fuck Ann Coulter with a Klan poster. With a lamp post, door handle, shutter. A damn bolt cutter, a sandal, a can opener, a candle, rubber. Piano, a flannel, sucker, some hand soap, butter. A banjo and manhole cover.”