Actor Matthew McConaughey was featured in an anti-human trafficking video with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released Friday.

“When you hear the words human trafficking, you probably think that is something that only happens to people in other countries,” Matthew McConaughey said. “But the victims of sex and labor trafficking can and do come from anywhere including right here in Texas. Texans–men, women, boys, and girls, are forced into a horrifying form of modern-day slavery everyday.”

“Right now in Texas, there are more than 300,000 human trafficking victims and 79,000 minors and youth victims of sex trafficking. The office of the attorney general tracks down and prosecutes those responsible for this atrocious crime. But we can’t fight this alone. Texas needs your help,” Paxton says in the video.

“Let’s put all the eyes of Texas on the fight against human trafficking. You can help by recognizing the red flags, and reporting suspicious activity to the National Human Trafficking hotline,” McConaughey added.

Though McConaughey has expressed certain liberal views before, he’s certainly more down-to-Earth than many other Hollywood celebrities.

Following President Trump’s Inauguration, McConaughey said that Hollywood should “embrace” Trump’s presidency.

“Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president. And, it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an Inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact. And be constructive with him over the next four years,” McConaughey said.