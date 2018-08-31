Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey Allegations: I Believe in ‘Second Chances’

Actress Robin Wright commented on sexual abuse allegations against her former House of Card’s co-star Kevin Spacey in an interview with Porter Edit published Friday.

When asked by reporter whether Kevin Spacey deserved a “career reprieve,” Wright commented, “I don’t know how to comment on that, I really don’t.”

“I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth,” she added.

She was also asked whether she feels sorry for Spacey “I feel sorry for anybody whose life is in the public arena. It’s a nightmare, can you imagine?” she replied.

Wright and Spacey starred together in the hit Netflix series House of Cards.

“We do a job, we share [a performance] with viewers. Why does our private life have to be public? I hate that part of this industry. It’s so invasive. I believe everyone’s personal life should be personal. Positive, negative, neutral, whatever – I don’t believe it should be anybody’s business,” she also told Porter Edit.

Last October, Spacey was accused of making a sexual advance on a 14-year-old, an accusation that he responded to in part by coming out as a “gay man.”

Following the initial accusation, Spacey was hit with multiple other accusations. He was eventually let go from House of Cards.

Spacey recently returned to the public eye with the movie Billionaire Boys Club. It earned a pathetic $126 on its opening day.