In a new trailer for the upcoming season of Sarah Silverman’s show I Love You, America, Silverman goes after “Allah” instead of the Christian God.

During a skit, Silverman questions if “God” wants to punish gay people for putting their “penis in an anus.”

“Mmhmm,” the voice of “God” responded.

“Are you serious? I cannot believe that you…” she responds.

“Sarah, take a chill pill, I’m kidding. I created gay people,” God responds.

“Oh phew! You got me. You’re a real son of a gun, God,” Silverman says, to which “God” says, “Ah, call me Allah.”

“Okay, Allah. Oh, Allah! Oh, oh oh oh, Allah! Well, well, well. Hey everyone frantically typing emails about how I’m once again disrespecting the Christian God–guess what, motherfuckers?”

The joke seems to imply that during this new season of her show, I Love You, America, she’ll take aim at Islam as well as Christianity.

Silverman has long been a supporter of progressive values. She made headlines shortly after Trump’s Inauguration by tweeting about a military coup of President Trump.

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” she tweeted.

She also called Attorney General Jeff Sessions a “racist cunt” in February, for using the term “Anglo-American.”