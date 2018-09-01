Stevie Wonder Uses Aretha Franklin’s Funeral to Attack Trump

Legendary singer Stevie Wonder used his performance at Aretha Franklin’s funeral to take a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump, declaring that it is time for America to “make love great again.”

“What needs to happen today not only in this nation, but throughout the world, is that we need to make love great again,” Wonder said, playing off Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

“Because black lives do matter, because all lives do matter, and if we love God then we know truly it is our love that will make things better,” Wonder continued.

Stevie Wonder appears to reference Trump slogan at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, saying “we need to make love great again.” pic.twitter.com/gVodjs545H — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2018

Last week, Wonder floated a theory that Franklin’s cancer and consequent death was a result of global warming.

“I just feel that all these various diseases that we have and all these things that are happening in the world in part is because there are those who don’t believe in global warming, don’t believe that what we do affects the world,” he told CBS This Morning. “What we eat affects the world.”

Wonder was not the only person to disparage the Trump presidency during the service, which took place in Franklin’s hometown of Detroit. Reverend Al Sharpton used his eulogy to warn Trump over his supposed lack of respect.

“You know, the other Sunday on my show I misspelled respect,” Sharpton said. “And a lot of y’all corrected me. Now I want y’all to help me correct President Trump to teach him what it means. And I say that because when word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, ‘She used to work for me.’ No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us. Aretha never took orders from nobody but God.”

Other prominent figures to address and perform and the funeral included Bill Clinton, Jesse Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, and Ariana Grande.