‘Luke Cage’ Star Apologizes for Appearing to Condone Ariana Grande Groping

The star of the Marvel series Luke Cage apologized Saturday for posting a tweet appearing to condone a bishop groping singer Ariana Grande during Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday.

Mike Colter, who plays the lead role in the Netflix series, replied to a tweet from Trevor Noah depicting Grande reportedly being groped on Friday with a series of laughing emojis and the caption, “Now THIS is how you shoot your shot! Zero F***!”

Social media users were outraged at his statement, with some users suggesting that Marvel should fire him for his behavior.

Mike Colter really tweets like Marvel won’t replace him with Tyrese and act like nothing happened — Dad (@fivefifths) September 1, 2018

I mean, men outing themselves as trash is exhausting due to sheer VOLUME but I guess thanks for the head's up, Mike Colter pic.twitter.com/CxIKkpBMv2 — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) September 1, 2018

Other users came up with suggestions on who could play Luke Cage if Colter was fired.

I hope they replace you with Terry Crews — TO FREEDOM!!!!! (@emoblackthot) September 2, 2018

Terry Crews would be an excellent choice. I wouldn't mind Sean Blakemore taking the role. I don't know if he has a gig now that the Quad is over. pic.twitter.com/gN1BoBwLii — Vinyetta Butler (@VinButler) September 2, 2018

Is Michael Jai White busy????? — Amanda (@mandychele) September 2, 2018

Colter received so much backlash from his tweet on social media that he decided to remove the posting and tweet a message apologizing.

“I apologize about my tweet earlier,” Colter tweeted. “In no way do I condone any such behavior. It was intended to point out the absurdity of the act itself. Complete and biting sarcasm. I realized quickly that it was not taken as such. I was at an event all day. Sorry for the delay.”

The Detroit bishop who officiated Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday apologized to Grande on Saturday for getting a little too hands-on with her.