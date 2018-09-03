Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s 15 Hottest White Looks for Labor Day

The old saying “You can’t wear white after Labor Day” is a fashion rule that is long gone to the history books, rightfully ditched by First Lady Melania Trump.

In celebration of Labor Day, Breitbart News has compiled Mrs. Trump’s hottest and most fashion-forward moments in white. For this Slovenian-born model, a White House wardrobe of white stilettos, suits, dresses, and even hats(!) is always in style.

1. Mrs. Trump in an Hervé Pierre Hat and Michael Kors Suit

2. Mrs. Trump’s Hervé Pierre Inaugural Gown

3. Mrs. Trump’s Election Victory Jumpsuit by Ralph Lauren

4. Mrs. Trump’s Elie Saab Cocktail Dress for NATO Summit

5. Mrs. Trump’s Dolce & Gabbana Power Suit in Saudi Arabia

6. Mrs. Trump’s Michael Kors Suit in Israel

7. Mrs. Trump’s Whimsical Dior Dress for Christmas at the White House

8. Mrs. Trump’s Calvin Klein Max-Dress and Matching Cardigan

9. Mrs. Trump’s Fringe Michael Kors and Snakeskin Christian Louboutins

10. Mrs. Trump’s Ladylike Dolce & Gabbana Suit for the State of the Union

11. Mrs. Trump’s Crisp Christian Dior Dress for Hawaii Trip

12. Mrs. Trump’s White Hot Burberry Tote

13. Mrs. Trump’s Chanel Suit at the White House

14. Mrs. Trump’s Fit-and-Flare Roksanda Dress in Tel Aviv, Israel

15. Mrs. Trump’s Michael Kors Suit and Matching Manolo Blahniks