Fashion Notes: Melania Trump’s 15 Hottest White Looks for Labor Day

AP/Getty Images

The old saying “You can’t wear white after Labor Day” is a fashion rule that is long gone to the history books, rightfully ditched by First Lady Melania Trump.

In celebration of Labor Day, Breitbart News has compiled Mrs. Trump’s hottest and most fashion-forward moments in white. For this Slovenian-born model, a White House wardrobe of white stilettos, suits, dresses, and even hats(!) is always in style.

1. Mrs. Trump in an Hervé Pierre Hat and Michael Kors Suit

(JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) 

2. Mrs. Trump’s Hervé Pierre Inaugural Gown

(Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

(ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

(Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

3. Mrs. Trump’s Election Victory Jumpsuit by Ralph Lauren

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

4. Mrs. Trump’s Elie Saab Cocktail Dress for NATO Summit

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

5. Mrs. Trump’s Dolce & Gabbana Power Suit in Saudi Arabia

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

6. Mrs. Trump’s Michael Kors Suit in Israel

(GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images)

(HEIDI LEVINE/AFP/Getty Images)

(HEIDI LEVINE/AFP/Getty Images)

7. Mrs. Trump’s Whimsical Dior Dress for Christmas at the White House

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

8. Mrs. Trump’s Calvin Klein Max-Dress and Matching Cardigan

(GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images)

(GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images)

9. Mrs. Trump’s Fringe Michael Kors and Snakeskin Christian Louboutins 

(Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

(PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

10. Mrs. Trump’s Ladylike Dolce & Gabbana Suit for the State of the Union

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

11. Mrs. Trump’s Crisp Christian Dior Dress for Hawaii Trip

(JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

12. Mrs. Trump’s White Hot Burberry Tote

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

13. Mrs. Trump’s Chanel Suit at the White House 

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

14. Mrs. Trump’s Fit-and-Flare Roksanda Dress in Tel Aviv, Israel

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

15. Mrs. Trump’s Michael Kors Suit and Matching Manolo Blahniks

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(Oliver Contreras/-Pool/Getty Images)

(Oliver Contreras/-Pool/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

