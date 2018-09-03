Roseanne Barr Vows to Move to Israel

Former sitcom star Roseanne Barr is vowing to quit the United States and move to Israel, according to reports.

Barr made her proclamation on another appearance on Rabbi Shmuley’s podcast where she said she is headed to the Holy Land, according to TMZ.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there,” Barr said, “and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers.”

“I have saved a few pennies, and I’m so lucky I can go … and study with any rabbi that I can ask to teach me, and it’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman,” Barr, a committed Jew, noted.

Barr also said that she made a “fatal mistake” in apologizing for the controversial tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Many felt the tweet was racist and the subsequent controversy ended in Barr’s firing from her hit sitcom.

Barr said that liberals never accept apologizes, but use them as weapons to destroy opponents.

“I have some mental health issues and depression and stuff,” Barr added. “I got to stay in the middle, or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again.”

The comedian also said that she is not going to comment on the ABC re-boot of her hit sitcom. “I’m not going to curse it or bless it,” Barr said. “I’m staying neutral.”

Meanwhile, ABC is surging ahead with another stab at re-booting Barr’s hit sitcom, this time without her in the lead. Called The Connors, the show is set to debut this fall.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.