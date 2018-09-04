Bill Cosby Hollywood Star Defaced with ‘Serial Rapist’ Graffiti

Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was defaced with graffiti this week, with the words “serial rapist” scrawled on it.

Bill Cosby, who has been accused of raping dozens of women, was convicted in April on multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

Los Angeles Times reports that the graffiti was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police cleaned the graffiti off the star shortly after.

'Serial rapist:' Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized. https://t.co/0fDwcEHBuv pic.twitter.com/FdSsKrnvPD — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) September 4, 2018

This isn’t the first time this has happened — Cosby’s star was also vandalized in 2014 with the word “rapist” plastered over it.



During his decades-long career, Cosby established himself as one of the most famous comedians and actors in Hollywood.

In 2014, a stand-up comedian Hannibal Buress publicly joked about Cosby’s history of sexual assault allegations, which led to newfound public attention and a flood of accusers who came forward.

“I’ve done this bit on stage, and don’t believe–people think I’m making it up,” Buress joked.

“When you leave here, Google ‘Bill Cosby rape,’ it’s not funny, that shit has more results than ‘Hannibal Burres,'” he said.

After Cosby’s April conviction, many in Hollywood rejoiced.

ACCOUNTABILITY. This is the only way things will change. https://t.co/BzCBX0Zdh7 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) April 26, 2018

More importantly, I haven't forgotten about the many women you assaulted and silenced with your power. Good riddance!!! https://t.co/PY4Dl0t1YS — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018

However, some used the event to attack President Trump. Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted, “I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby.”