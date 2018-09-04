Watch: Actress Piper Perabo Arrested at Brett Kavanaugh Hearing

Actress Piper Perabo was arrested while protesting Supreme Court judge nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday, she announced on social media.

The 41-year-old Covert Affairs star posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday of her and other far-left activists, including Linda Sarsour, protesting the hearing before being escorted out by police. It is not currently clear whether Perabo was charged with a crime or remanded in custody.

“I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings,” she wrote on Twitter. “Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.”

I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings. Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.#StopKavanaghpic.twitter.com/f3SG7gmVam — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 4, 2018

A separate video shared by Sarsour, a known supporter of Sharia Law, shows the activists entering the room and calling on lawmakers to vote against Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Perabo appears to be removed from the room by police before she gets the opportunity to shout.

Perabo has previously boasted of raising $130,000 in a bid to stop Sen. Susan Collins (R-MA)’s opponent, in an effort to stop the moderate Republican from voting in favor of Kavanaugh.

We are scaring @SenatorCollins. We've raised $130K to fund her opponent if she doesn't #StopKavanaugh. But we need to step it up. I have a challenge. Can we get our friends to do it too? I challenge @DonCheadle & @Martina

Pledge, then challenge 2 more: https://t.co/hcEhwLjeYE — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) August 23, 2018

Perabo was just one of the dozens of protesters causing chaos during Tuesday’s Senate hearing, many of whom claim that Kavanaugh’s confirmation would repeal supposed women’s rights such as abortion. The incidents also forced Kavanaugh’s young children to leave the hearing after being frightened by the protesters.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) has since admitted that he and fellow Democrats were involved in coordinating such activity, describing it as the “noise of democracy.”

“This is a different hearing for the Supreme Court than I’ve ever been through,” he explained. “It’s different in what’s happened in this room, just this morning. What we’ve heard is the noise of democracy. This is what happens in a free country, when people can stand up and speak, and not be jailed, imprisoned, tortured, or killed because of it.”

