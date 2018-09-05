Cher: Our Lives Will Never Be the Same If ‘F*cking Train Wreck’ Kavanaugh Confirmed

Pop superstar Cher has claimed that people’s lives “will never be the same” if Judge Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.

In her latest string of all-caps tweets filled with emojis, the Mamma Mia! star claimed that Kavanaugh’s confirmation would lead to the repression of LGBT people, an overturn of Roe vs Wade, people of color losing the right to vote, and a situation where Trump would have immunity from criminal prosecution.

KAVANAUGH=ALL LGBT RIGHTS TAKEN AWAY,WOMEN LOSING CHOICE,& CONTRACEPTION,PPL OF COLOR LOSE VOTING RIGHTS, 👑trump GETS POWER 2 CHANGE OLD LAWS,&MAKE NEW LAWS BY OVERRIDING/BYPASSING CONGRESS.trump ”NEVER”GETTING INDICTED 4 CRIMES‼️OUR LIVES=NEVER THE SAME=🔩’d.

👑=fkn🚄WRECK& — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2018

Cher’s comments come amid Kavanaugh’s Senate hearings, with Democrats and left-wing activists across the country imploring lawmakers to vote against his confirmation. On Tuesday, dozens of protesters interrupted the hearing proceedings, with demonstrators including actress Piper Perabo and far-left Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour arrested by police.

The 72-year-old pop icon, who helped fund raise for Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful 2016 campaign, is known for her barely coherent tweets raging against Trump and the administration, having previously described the President as a “cancer ravaging our nation.” She later apologized for those remarks.

Last month, Cher warned Democrats that to win a majority in Congress they must “stop [the] Gestapo tactic of ICE” and impeach President Donald Trump. She now sees young people as the future of the Democratic Party.

“The Democrats f*cked up so bad in their message, and how old [the leadership] is,” Cher said in an interview with Billboard last year. “You’ve got to pray that old people die before young people can get involved with the party.”

