Debra Messing, Adam McKay Among Celebs Who Smeared Kavanaugh Aide as White Supremacist

Hollywood celebrities, including actress Debra Messing and super-producer Adam McKay, melted down and promoted the hoax that Zina Bash, an aide to Brett Kavanaugh, was using a white power hand gesture during the Senate hearings Tuesday.

Zina Bash, who is of Mexican-Jewish descent, was falsely accused of making a “white power” hand sign while sitting behind Judge Kavanaugh during the hearings.

NBC’s Will & Grace star Debra Messing pushed the falsehood about Bash and smeared White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, suggesting that he’s a “white supremacist.”

Actor Tom Arnold promoted the hoax, tweeting, “Great work Zina Bash straight up gets text message does for camera. She has got to be banned from Enough with these clowns nonsense. We are taking our country back.”

NBC’s This Is Us producer Ken Olin jumped into the fray as well, tweeting, “These are not nice people, so let’s stop kidding ourselves” along with a photo of Bash and other individuals holding up the hand sign.

Ant-Man and The Big Short writer Adam McKay also spread the hoax, calling it “ominous shit,” in a now-deleted tweet.

Other Hollywood figures took to spread the pernicious conspiracy theory, even after it had been debunked. Below is a roundup of their vicious attacks.

