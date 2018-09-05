Debra Messing, Adam McKay Among Celebs Who Smeared Kavanaugh Aide as White Supremacist

Hollywood celebrities, including actress Debra Messing and super-producer Adam McKay, melted down and promoted the hoax that Zina Bash, an aide to Brett Kavanaugh, was using a white power hand gesture during the Senate hearings Tuesday.
Zina Bash, who is of Mexican-Jewish descent, was falsely accused of making a “white power” hand sign while sitting behind Judge Kavanaugh during the hearings.
NBC’s Will & Grace star Debra Messing pushed the falsehood about Bash and smeared White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, suggesting that he’s a “white supremacist.”
OMG. The white supremacist #StephenMiller? https://t.co/uRIYNr7InP
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 5, 2018
Actor Tom Arnold promoted the hoax, tweeting, “Great work
@ManInTheHoody Zina Bash straight up gets text message does #whitepowersign for camera. She has got to be banned from #KavanaughConfirmation @SenFeinstein Enough with these @realDonaldTrump clowns nonsense. We are taking our country back.”
Great work @ManInTheHoody Zina Bash straight up gets text message does #whitepowersign for camera. She has got to be banned from #KavanaughConfirmation @SenFeinstein Enough with these @realDonaldTrump clowns nonsense. We are taking our country back. #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes https://t.co/bv2vqtAccJ
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 4, 2018
NBC’s This Is Us producer Ken Olin jumped into the fray as well, tweeting, “These are not nice people, so let’s stop kidding ourselves” along with a photo of Bash and other individuals holding up the hand sign.
These are not nice people, so let’s stop kidding ourselves. pic.twitter.com/Cr6JAf9UvL
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 5, 2018
Ant-Man and The Big Short writer Adam McKay also spread the hoax, calling it “ominous shit,” in a now-deleted tweet.
Other Hollywood figures took to spread the pernicious conspiracy theory, even after it had been debunked. Below is a roundup of their vicious attacks.
This is insane. https://t.co/P5blKQ37q6
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 4, 2018
I can’t stand everything about this presidency, this administration and the spineless folks in the @GOP.
I’ve made that obvious every single day.
That said, I do not for one second believe that woman was flashing a white power hand gesture today behind Kavanaugh.
— andy lassner (@andylassner) September 5, 2018
I mean…. she's sitting there Normal…gets a text probably saying "Hey girl you're right in the camera shot-throw up the white supremacist/white power hand signal real quick!" She thinks GREAT IDEA! Then in fact flashes the white supremacist hand signal right behind Kavanaugh. https://t.co/gbNTKShKXi
— Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) September 5, 2018
Remember when Trump made the hand signal for white power by saying “Barack Obama wasn’t born in the U.S.” out loud over and over again for years on camera and on twitter and everywhere he could and then Republicans elected him president? Reap what you sow.
— Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) September 5, 2018
