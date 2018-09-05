Debra Messing, Adam McKay Among Celebs Who Smeared Kavanaugh Aide as White Supremacist

Hollywood celebrities, including actress Debra Messing and super-producer Adam McKay, melted down and promoted the hoax that Zina Bash, an aide to Brett Kavanaugh, was using a white power hand gesture during the Senate hearings Tuesday.

Zina Bash, who is of Mexican-Jewish descent, was falsely accused of making a “white power” hand sign while sitting behind Judge Kavanaugh during the hearings.

NBC’s Will & Grace star Debra Messing pushed the falsehood about Bash and smeared White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, suggesting that he’s a “white supremacist.”

Actor Tom Arnold promoted the hoax, tweeting, “Great work @ ManInTheHoody Zina Bash straight up gets text message does # whitepowersign for camera. She has got to be banned from # KavanaughConfirmation @ SenFeinstein Enough with these @ realDonaldTrump clowns nonsense. We are taking our country back.”

Great work @ManInTheHoody Zina Bash straight up gets text message does #whitepowersign for camera. She has got to be banned from #KavanaughConfirmation @SenFeinstein Enough with these @realDonaldTrump clowns nonsense. We are taking our country back. #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes https://t.co/bv2vqtAccJ — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 4, 2018

NBC’s This Is Us producer Ken Olin jumped into the fray as well, tweeting, “These are not nice people, so let’s stop kidding ourselves” along with a photo of Bash and other individuals holding up the hand sign.

These are not nice people, so let’s stop kidding ourselves. pic.twitter.com/Cr6JAf9UvL — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 5, 2018

Ant-Man and The Big Short writer Adam McKay also spread the hoax, calling it “ominous shit,” in a now-deleted tweet.

Other Hollywood figures took to spread the pernicious conspiracy theory, even after it had been debunked. Below is a roundup of their vicious attacks.

I can’t stand everything about this presidency, this administration and the spineless folks in the @GOP.

I’ve made that obvious every single day.

That said, I do not for one second believe that woman was flashing a white power hand gesture today behind Kavanaugh. — andy lassner (@andylassner) September 5, 2018

I mean…. she's sitting there Normal…gets a text probably saying "Hey girl you're right in the camera shot-throw up the white supremacist/white power hand signal real quick!" She thinks GREAT IDEA! Then in fact flashes the white supremacist hand signal right behind Kavanaugh. https://t.co/gbNTKShKXi — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) September 5, 2018