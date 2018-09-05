Outrage over Jerry O’Connell’s Show ‘Real Men Watch Bravo’ Forces Network to Change the Name

A show hosted by actor Jerry O’Connell on Bravo is already retooling even before its debut after critics slammed it for its “sexist” and “homophobic” original name.

The Billions star originally intended to call his talk show “Real Men Watch Bravo.” But it was not long before the social justice warrior set attacked him, calling the name sexist and homophobic because it had the words “real men” in it, according to Page Six.

The Bravo team quickly took a step back and renamed the show before it began filming. The three-episode limited series will now be named “Bravo’s Play by Play.”

Indeed, the name change is so recent and abrupt that the old “Real Men” title is still on O’Connell’s IMDb page at press time.

The show will feature Jerry O’Connell, Esquire magazine’s editor-at-large, Dave Holmes, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, and comedian Michael Yo. The panel will discuss the Bravo moments that have generated the most “buzz” during the previous week. O’Connell’s wife, X-Men actress Rebecca Romijn, will also reportedly add to the conversation.

The series, with O’Connell, Andy Cohen, and Michael Davies serving as executive producers, will premiere on Sept. 24 at 10 PM ET.

