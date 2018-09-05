After Posting Nude Photos, Lena Dunham Stars in Swimwear Campaign

Actress Lena Dunham is reportedly set to star in a campaign for Inamorata, a swimsuit company started by model Emily Ratajkowski.

In photos uploaded to Instagram Tuesday, Lena Dunham can be seen posing in the company’s swimwear.

In one shot uploaded on Ratajkowski’s personal account, she can be seen photographing Dunham.

“Art directing and photographing such an incredible group of women was an honor and just SO MUCH FUN,” she captioned the photo.

Dunham being photographed as a swimsuit model comes after she released a number of revealing photos of herself on Instagram late last month.

In August, the 32-year-old Girls star released a video which showed several photos, some of them showing her nude body.

Dunham celebrated gaining weight in a recent Instagram post.

“On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work,” she wrote in the caption of a side-by-side photo showing her weight gain. “Also, sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy.”

“On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits. Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in,” she added.

While not modeling or acting, Dunham often voices support for progressive causes or social justice activism. In 2016, she made a video with her father, Carroll, celebrating the “extinction of white men.”

Dunham has been tapped to co-star in director Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming thriller Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.