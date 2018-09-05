Michael Moore Film ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Ties Trump to Hitler’s Rise

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is back, this time with a movie titled Fahrenheit 11/9 that will tie Adolf Hitler’s rise to power to President Donald Trump’s election.

In an article published in The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday profiling Moore’s upcoming movie, Gregg Kilday writes, “Fahrenheit 11/9 is at its most provocative when it veers away from Trump’s ascension to recount Adolf Hitler’s rise, with an emphasis on how the media in the 1930s, from The New York Times to the Jewish press, normalized the Fuhrer.”

“Moore insists he isn’t making a direct comparison between Trump and Hitler but rather making ‘a serious point about fascism,'” the article continues.

Kilday also writes that Moore thinks “the fascism of the 21st century would not be like the fascism of the 20th century. It would not come with concentration camps and swastikas, but with a TV show and a smiley face. The fascists of the 21st century will convince the people to go against their own interests by using television and branding.”

Self-proclaimed socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will also appear in the film along with far-left House hopeful Rashida Tlaib, who is running for Congress in Michigan. The THR article notes that Moore even did some door-knocking for Tlaib.

Moore has long been a critic of President Trump and conservative causes. In February, he called the National Rifle Association a “terrorist organization,” and implied it was worse than ISIS.

The NRA is a terrorist organization. The media should speak of the NRA in the same way they do ISIS. Total ISIS-inspired deaths in US = 79. Thanks to the NRA & the politicians they buy, we’ve had 1.2 MILLION American gun deaths since John Lennon was shot dead in NYC #NRAKillsKids — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 23, 2018

Moore also recently called for “non-stop aggressive action everywhere” to prevent the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“We are the majority and we must never give up. No matter what the odds, basic morality demands our engagement NOW!” he said in an Instagram post.

The Oscar-winner, who predicted Trump’s election, also noted to THR that “as things stand right now, everybody should operate as if it’s a two-term Trump.”