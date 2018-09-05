Oscar Isaac: My ‘Stars Wars’ Character’s Sexuality Should Be ‘as Fluid as Possible’

Star Wars star Oscar Isaac seems to hope that his Poe Dameron character will be portrayed as having a “fluid” sexuality.

Issac, who is currently starring in the fugitive Nazi thriller, Operation Finale, recently spoke up about the possible on-screen love life of his popular sci-fi character and said he hoped it won’t be pigeonholed as straight, according to Huffington Post.

The topic was raised after sci-fi website io9-Gizmodo discovered that the Dameron character wears a ring given to him by his mother with an inscription that reads, “waiting to share it someday with the right partner.”

The “gender neutral” language describing whom the ring might be given to sparked speculation by fans who immediately began assuming that Poe Dameron would not be a straight male.

With fans theorizing on the character’s sexuality, the man who portrays him is at the very least refusing to confirm the theory one way or the other.

“I’m all about keeping it as fluid as possible,” he said enigmatically.

But, Issac went on to hint that he hopes that the character is not just a straight male.

“There are a lot of interesting people in the galaxy, it’d be a shame to cut off 50 percent,” Issac told Huffington Post. “I think Poe’s open to any kind of adventure.”

Oscar Issac suggested that there is an awful lot going on in the Star Wars universe and fans should not expect his character to develop a love life on screen any time soon.

“I mean, just so many [love interests]. They need to all leave me alone, man. I’m trying to just be handsome and sexy on my own, and they’re interrupting,” he laughed.

Regardless, it is clear that Oscar Issac hopes his character is not seen as a straight male.

Earlier this year, Hollywood screenwriter and veteran Star Wars scribe Jonathan Kasdan said the iconic Star Wars character Lando Calrissian is a pansexual.

