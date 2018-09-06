Watch: ‘Frozen the Broadway Musical’ Actor Steals Trump 2020 Flag from Audience Member

Frozen the Broadway Musical, actor Timothy Hughes stole a pro-Trump flag from an audience member on Wednesday evening.

While the Frozen actors took a bow at the end of the show, an audience member began waving an ‘Elect Trump’ flag, triggering Hughes, who plays the role of Pabbie the elderly troll, to grab the flag and toss it off to the side of the stage.

Following the performance, Hughes posted a defiant rant on Instagram, in which he refused to apologize for snatching the pro-Trump flag.

“What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag?? How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump?” wrote the actor. “The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway.”

Hughes concluded the post with the hashtag “#resist.”

Although the majority of users commenting on the post praised the act, some hit Hughes for criticizing Trump supporters.

“Remember Hamilton… that was okay for you libs, right? Political crap is okay when it’s you lefties that are doing it ! you have very low IQ,” one user wrote. “Pence was minding his own business when he went to see Hamilton. They harassed him. Why didn’t they “keep politics off Broadway” then?”

“Kudos to that man holding the trump flag!!!!!” another comment read.