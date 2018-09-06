Hollywood, Late-Night Hosts Rejoice over Anonymous NYT Op-Ed

The Hollywood left was out in full force Wednesday celebrating the publication of a New York Times op-ed from an anonymous senior official in the Trump administration.

Writing anonymously, a senior official in the White House admitted to trying to subvert President Trump’s agenda in the op-ed, saying that he or she was “part of the Resistance inside the Trump administration.”

Many in Hollywood rejoiced at this statement of “resistance” from inside the White House.

“Donald Trump’s own cabinet considered invoking the 25TH AMENDMENT TO REMOVE HIM from office and yet we are allowing him and the Republican’s who support him to choose a Supreme Court Justice who believes he can pardon himself?!?! What country is this?” actress Alyssa Milano tweeted.

Rosie O’Donnell sent a tweet speculating on the identity of the writer.

“place ur bet – who wrote it … i am going with kellyanne – her husband hates him – shes got kids – shes young ish – she wants kate hudson to play her in the movie – she ends up a feminist super hero and is loved across the land – ,” O’Donnell tweeted.

Actor Patton Oswalt joked that First Lady Melania Trump could be behind the article, and also said, “Tonight the White House is basically a murder-mystery dinner party where the host is a teething baby.”

Late-night hosts also celebrated the op-ed. Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah joked, “Holy shit. There’s a secret group of people within the White House actively working to curb President Trump, which is wild, because this means this whole time we’ve been dealing with the watered-down version of Trump!”

“This is the Diet Trump? That’s like finding out ‘Two Girls, One Cup’ is the PG version of the clip!” he added.

Jimmy Kimmel also got in on the joke, first saying that Ivanka Trump might be responsible.

“I’m surprised by how good a writer Ivanka is,” Kimmel joked. He then began pointing to Vice President Mike Pence as responsible due to the use of the word “lodestar” in the op-ed.

Others in Hollywood sounded off with snark and conspiracy theories.

 

