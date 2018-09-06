Hollywood, Late-Night Hosts Rejoice over Anonymous NYT Op-Ed

The Hollywood left was out in full force Wednesday celebrating the publication of a New York Times op-ed from an anonymous senior official in the Trump administration.

Writing anonymously, a senior official in the White House admitted to trying to subvert President Trump’s agenda in the op-ed, saying that he or she was “part of the Resistance inside the Trump administration.”

Many in Hollywood rejoiced at this statement of “resistance” from inside the White House.

“Donald Trump’s own cabinet considered invoking the 25TH AMENDMENT TO REMOVE HIM from office and yet we are allowing him and the Republican’s who support him to choose a Supreme Court Justice who believes he can pardon himself?!?! What country is this?” actress Alyssa Milano tweeted.

Donald Trump’s own cabinet considered invoking the 25TH AMENDMENT TO REMOVE HIM from office and yet we are allowing him and the Republican’s who support him to choose a Supreme Court Justice who believes he can pardon himself?!?! What country is this? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 5, 2018

Rosie O’Donnell sent a tweet speculating on the identity of the writer.

“place ur bet – who wrote it … i am going with kellyanne – her husband hates him – shes got kids – shes young ish – she wants kate hudson to play her in the movie – she ends up a feminist super hero and is loved across the land – OpEdGUESS,” O’Donnell tweeted.

place ur bet – who wrote it … i am going with kellyanne – her husband hates him – shes got kids – shes young ish – she wants kate hudson to play her in the movie – she ends up a feminist super hero and is loved across the land – #OpEdGUESS — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 5, 2018

Actor Patton Oswalt joked that First Lady Melania Trump could be behind the article, and also said, “Tonight the White House is basically a murder-mystery dinner party where the host is a teething baby.”

Interesting Op-Ed from a source inside the White House who only identifies themselves by the pseudonym "Mel A. Nia." https://t.co/CM1BzPvrBi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 5, 2018

Tonight the White House is basically a murder-mystery dinner party where the host is a teething baby. https://t.co/7H5YT5yHwf — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 5, 2018

Late-night hosts also celebrated the op-ed. Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah joked, “Holy shit. There’s a secret group of people within the White House actively working to curb President Trump, which is wild, because this means this whole time we’ve been dealing with the watered-down version of Trump!”

“This is the Diet Trump? That’s like finding out ‘Two Girls, One Cup’ is the PG version of the clip!” he added.

Jimmy Kimmel also got in on the joke, first saying that Ivanka Trump might be responsible.

“I’m surprised by how good a writer Ivanka is,” Kimmel joked. He then began pointing to Vice President Mike Pence as responsible due to the use of the word “lodestar” in the op-ed.

Others in Hollywood sounded off with snark and conspiracy theories.

Hehe. They literally turned me over to authorities and look what happened.😎 https://t.co/Oz34Hbb3Gn — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 6, 2018

Was thinking about the NYT

Op-Ed,& I SO HOPE THIS ISN’T trump & Allies Faking the story🙏🏻..

WAIT…ITS COUP ‼️

INFO IS REAL — Cher (@cher) September 6, 2018

🎶 It’s time to play WHO SAID THIS? An East German Stasi Captain or Trump’s spokesperson? You’re playing for your passport, the future of democracy and a PS-4 pro game station! https://t.co/eCrmCiiHBh — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) September 5, 2018

There’s a lot of speculation and even a couple of clues pointing to pence. When I first read the essay I said there’s way too much selflessness and patriotism for it to be him. On the other hand it could be someone saying, “pick me, pick me!” https://t.co/nTDyYLBa2v — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 6, 2018

Yes, we’re hearing a lot from cowards who won’t come forward, but still, all of this “we don’t like him either and secretly work against him” sure does sound a lot like a ticking clock. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 6, 2018

I think we all know who wrote the op-ed. pic.twitter.com/wV5orCkIUC — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 5, 2018

I get out of lunch and the #25thAmendment is trending at number one. That kind of day, huh? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 5, 2018

Holy Flying Fuck: Opinion | I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration – The New York Times https://t.co/owQbcrqucR — Bill Prady (@billprady) September 5, 2018

I call Donald Trump a shitbubble bigot on this website every day and sign my name to it, where’s my parade? — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 5, 2018

Impeach Pence First. All the evil

Twice the hypocrisy

Half the comedy value.https://t.co/bl75u8cwuI pic.twitter.com/nLJc8WxFLr — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 6, 2018