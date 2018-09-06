Jim Carrey Paints Glowing Colin Kaepernick Painting: ‘Thank You Nike’

Actor Jim Carrey took to Twitter with another of his primitive art drawings this time to celebrate Nike’s latest “Just Do It” ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Along with his drawing, Carrey adds a thank you to Nike “for just doing it.”

Carrey’s drawing features a likeness of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee with Olympic medal winners Tommie Smith and John Carlos with their fists raised in a depiction of what occurred during the 1968 Olympics. Above the figures is a Nike logo and Carrey’s message of “Just Did It.”

Praising Nike and the former 49ers QB is a rare moment of sunshine in Carrey’s art. Naturally, his uncharacteristic happiness ends up celebrating his sunny support for people who stand in protest against the country.

But, Carrey’s primitive art usually comes from a dark and hateful place full of violence, bloodshed, and negativity.

In recent images, for instance, Jim Carrey depicted President Donald Trump as a vampire, in another, a U.S. missile is shown killing a school bus full of children; then there is one where Trump is being burned as a witch, and in another Congress is depicted as having been killed off.

Carry has had an equally dark career, of late. After seeing a line of recent films make little impact at the box office, Carrey is returning to TV in the Showtime series Kidding, a story of a troubled kid’s show TV host whose personal life is a shambles.

