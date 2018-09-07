Actress Bella Thorne Quits #MeToo Movement over Asia Argento Assault Allegations

Actress Bella Thorne announced that she wants no part the #MeToo movement following Asia Argento accusing Jimmy Bennett of sexual assault in a tweet Wednesday.

“I’m disgusted. No longer want to be apart of the metoo movement. Jimmy was a young kid. This is gross,” Bella Thorne tweeted.

Victim shaming. Just awful — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) September 5, 2018

Asia Argento became a key figure in the #MeToo movement after accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape.

Last month, details emerged that Argento had a sexual encounter with actor Jimmy Bennett when he was under the age of consent. She first denied having any sexual contact with Bennett, saying that he made those claims for money.

That denial was contradicted by leaked text messages that reportedly showed Argento discussing having a sexual encounter with Bennett. In those messages — leaked by #MeToo activist and Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan’s “partner,” — showed Argento’s she claimed that he was the initiator, writing, “It wasn’t raped (sic) but I was frozen. He was on top of me. After, he told me I had been his sexual fantasy since was 12.”

This week, Argento changed her story completely, alleging that Bennett sexually assaulted her. In response, Bennett is filing a police report against Argento.

McGowan, who appeared alongside Argento as an icon of the #MeToo movement, recently said that Argento “betrayed” her.

“I’ve had so many men share their stories of abuse, it’s never happened before in history and people are freaking out and trying to analyze and crunch the data, my response is to let it breathe, let people have their voice,” said McGowan. “If I feel like walking down the street naked, no one has the right to rape me. When I take my girlfriend, who is masculine presenting, to a gay club, oftentimes she gets grabbed. Everybody has the sovereign right to their body.”