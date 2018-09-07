EXCLUSIVE – Jackie Mason: Obama Taking Credit for Economic Recovery Proves He’s the Crazy One

NEW YORK — Amid unhinged smears about President Trump’s mental stability, comic legend Jackie Mason on Friday jested that it is actually former President Barack Obama who exhibited “crazy” and “maniacal” symptoms by taking credit for the economic recovery.

“You got to be not only crazy. You’ve got to be out of your mind,” said Mason of Obama’s comments.

Continued Mason: “They talk about Trump being a maniac. He’s out of control. Have you ever heard of a more maniacal statement than Obama taking the credit for the economy? I mine as well take the credit for it because I was sitting in the bathroom at the time and the economy went up. I’m responsible.”

“He can’t real with reality,” he added, speaking about Obama. “I can’t believe it. This guy is so desperate for attention that he will make up anything to make an impression. He is a fiction writer. He should be writing novels.”

Mason was speaking in a prerecorded interview set to air Sunday on this reporter’s weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM.

In a speech at the University of Illinois on Friday, Obama made the remarks about the recovery.

He said:

By the time I left office, household income was near its all-time high, and the uninsured rate had hit an all-time low, and wages were rising, and poverty rates were falling. I mention all this just so when you hear how great the economy is doing right now, let’s just remember when this recovery started. When you hear about this economic miracle that’s been going on – when the job numbers come out … and suddenly Republicans are saying, ‘It’s a miracle!’ I have to kind of remind them: actually, those job numbers are the same as they were in 2015 and 2016.

Also on Friday, CNBC.com published a lengthy piece by its finance editor, Jeff Cox, documenting how Trump’s policies “set economic growth on fire.”

Cox opined that numerous controversies may be overshadowing Trump’s “tremendous achievement, namely an economic boom uniquely his.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.