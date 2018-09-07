Report: Rapper Mac Miller Dead at 26

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rapper Mac Miller, a Pittsburgh native who famously feuded with Donald Trump before his presidential run and dated pop star Ariana Grande, has died at age 26, according to TMZ.

The celebrity news site reports “Mac was found Friday at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene” from an apparent drug overdose.

In 2011, Miller wrote a hit song titled “Donald Trump.” The lyrics referenced the then-real estate and TV mogul with the line: “Take over the world when I’m on my Donald Trump s**t.”

In 2013, Trump turned his attention to Miller — suggesting that he was owed royalties for the song title — in a series of tweets belittling the young artist.

The two continued to feud over the years, with Miller urging Americans not to “elect this motherf**ker.” On Comedy Central’s now-defunct Larry Wilmore Show, he ranted: “I f—king hate you, Donald Trump… I think you’re such an egomaniacal, attention thirsty, psychopathic, power hunger, delusional waste of skin and bones.”

TMZ reports that Miller “has battled substance abuse issues for years,” which apparently accelerated after his breakup with Ariana Grande. In May 2018, he was arrested for a DUI and hit-and-run after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car wreck. The rapper had hit a pole and no one was injured.

