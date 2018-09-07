Report: Rapper Mac Miller Dead at 26

Rapper Mac Miller, a Pittsburgh native who famously feuded with Donald Trump before his presidential run and dated pop star Ariana Grande, has died at age 26, according to TMZ.

The celebrity news site reports “Mac was found Friday at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene” from an apparent drug overdose.

In 2011, Miller wrote a hit song titled “Donald Trump.” The lyrics referenced the then-real estate and TV mogul with the line: “Take over the world when I’m on my Donald Trump s**t.”

In 2013, Trump turned his attention to Miller — suggesting that he was owed royalties for the song title — in a series of tweets belittling the young artist.

Little @MacMiller, you illegally used my name for your song “Donald Trump” which now has over 75 million hits. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

It was just announced that @MacMiller’s song “DonaldTrump” went platinum—tell Mac Miller to kiss my ass! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2013

"@D_Raww16: Donald Trump is his only good song in my opinion" EXCEPT FOR HIS DONALD TRUMP SONG, LITTLE MAC MILLER'S MUSIC SUCKS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2013

Little @MacMiller, I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

"@_blakecox: @realDonaldTrump mac miller pay you yet??" 90 million hits and no payment yet, but he's been dead since Donald T! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2014

.@MacMiller has over 79M hits on YouTube & just hit platinum with his Donald Trump song—screw you Mac! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2013

Little @MacMiller—I don’t need your praise – http://t.co/bJsnsZWw – just pay me the money you owe. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

Little @MacMiller, I want the money not the plaque you gave me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

Little @MacMiller—I have more hair than you do and there’s a slight age difference. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2013

The two continued to feud over the years, with Miller urging Americans not to “elect this motherf**ker.” On Comedy Central’s now-defunct Larry Wilmore Show, he ranted: “I f—king hate you, Donald Trump… I think you’re such an egomaniacal, attention thirsty, psychopathic, power hunger, delusional waste of skin and bones.”

TMZ reports that Miller “has battled substance abuse issues for years,” which apparently accelerated after his breakup with Ariana Grande. In May 2018, he was arrested for a DUI and hit-and-run after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car wreck. The rapper had hit a pole and no one was injured.