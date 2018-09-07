Rob Reiner: Donald Trump Is ‘Cancer’

Actor Rob Reiner has become the latest Hollywood figure to compare President Donald Trump to a vicious decease, describing him as a “cancer” on the American Presidency.

“There’s a cancer on the President,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Its name is Donald J. Trump.”

Reiner follows other Hollywood figures who have compared Trump or his presidency to cancer. In April, pop icon Cher denounced Trump as a “cancer ravaging our nation,” while Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro claimed Trump’s presidency was both a “cancer” and a “tumor” that has gestated over a long time. Cher later apologized for her remarks.

During the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton also described Trump’s candidacy as a “cancer” that she urged people not to let “grow bigger and bigger” over time.

The the 71-year-old actor, meanwhile, is no stranger to harsh criticisms of Trump and his administration, labeling him as “mentally ill sociopath,” who is “certifiably insane.” Last month, the Stand by Me director called on people to vote Democrat in the upcoming midterm elections to ensure the preservation of American democracy.

“Let’s be clear. At this point in our history, a vote for a Republican is a vote for institutional racism, sexism and a vote to enable the destruction of Democracy,” Reiner wrote at the time.

