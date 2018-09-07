Rosie O’Donnell: ‘A Vote for Kavanaugh Is a Vote to Kill Women’

Actress Rosie O’Donnell tweeted Friday that a vote confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court is “a vote to kill women with back alley abortions.”

“A vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote, adding the hashtags “Stop Kavanaugh” and “women 4 women.”

a vote for kavanaugh is a vote to kill women with back alley abortions – come on collins – stand up for women #StopKanavaugh #WOMEN4WOMEN pic.twitter.com/0aDVFzKG51 — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 7, 2018

In another tweet sent Friday, O’Donnell called Kavanaugh a “liar and a moron.”

kavanaugh is a liar and a moron #NOonKAVANAUGH https://t.co/WRCRgjMt21 — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 7, 2018

O’Donnell isn’t the only celebrity to become unhinged over the Kavanaugh hearings.

This week, Samantha Bee tweeted, “Here’s what we’ve learned so far from the #Kavanaugh hearing:

1) There’s nothing elderly white men love more than interrupting women.

2) There’s nothing elderly white men hate more than being interrupted by women.

And we already knew all that.”

ABC producer Danny Zuker referred to Senate Republicans as, “motherfucking soulless GOP scum gargglers.”

Ron Perlman tweeted that, “the GOP has devolved into a bunch of thugs that will rig even the duties the Constitution has laid out to win a fight they would otherwise lose.”

The 56-year-old comedian has long had an explosive Twitter presence. Last year, she called President Trump “Adolf Trump,” saying, “if u stand next 2 and work with adolf trump – yes u fucking are a nazi.”

if u stand next 2 and work with adolf trump – yes u fucking are a nazi @Amoral_Drumpf — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 15, 2017

She also referred to Stephen Miller, who is Jewish, as “baby Hitler.”