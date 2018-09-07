Rapper Wiz Khalifa Rips Critics Who Shamed His Son Riding a Public School Bus

Rapper Wiz Khalifa responded to the social media backlash following an Instagram post showing his son waiting for the school bus on the first day of Kindergarten.

“1ST DAY OF KINDERGARTEN,” Khalifa proudly announced on August 29, featuring a picture of he and actress Amber Rose’s son, Sebastian. “RODE THE BUS AND ERE THANG‼️”

Of course, Internet trolls interpreted this as an opportunity to critique Khalifa’s parenting.

Critics attacked the “Black and Yellow” rapper for “making” his son ride public transportation, despite his immense wealth.

Khalifa was not having it. “All y’all people asking why I would let my son ride the bus, cause I’m rich,” Wiz responded to the flood of disapproval. “And he said he wanted to ride the bus with his friends, so let kids do what they want to do. Chill.”

That was all it seemed to take to turn the conversation around, and the collective jeering turned to applause. Fans immediately began praising Khalifa’s decision to let his child “fully experience school,” and have a “normal life.”

“Your being a great dad,” one poster asserted, “don’t let anyone tell u otherwise.”

It was a controversy defused just as quickly as it began. So, just another day on the internet.