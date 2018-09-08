EW: Kristen Stewart’s Lizzie Borden Film Gives ‘Bloody Warning’ to ‘Patriarchal Oppressors’

A new article in Entertainment Weekly reports that an upcoming drama starring Kristen Stewart, Lizzie, is a “bloody warning” to “patriarchal oppressors.”

EW reports that Lizzie “slices down to the bone of speculative history with his feminist reframing of the mysterious Borden family murders, which suggests the infamous suspected murderess (Chloë Sevigny) actually rebelled against her father’s abuses with her Irish maid-turned-lesbian lover, Bridget, played by Kristen Stewart.”

Stewart plays Borden in the LBGTQ-themed feminist film about a young women who axe murders her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts, in 1892. She was acquitted of the murders.

The article continues, stating that Stewart, “explains to EW why patriarchal oppressors should heed the film’s bloody warning — and how the project avoids dressing its central lovers in same-sex cinema clichés.”

Kristen Stewart has previously opened up about her sexuality and not “defining” it, saying, “If you feel like you really want to define yourself, and you have the ability to articulate those parameters and that in itself defines you, then do it.”

“But I am an actress, man. I live the fucking ambiguity of this life and I love it. I don’t feel like it would be true for me to be like, ‘I’m coming out!’ No, I do a job,” she said in 2015.

Stewart has also never been shy about sharing her political beliefs.

Last year, the Twilight star declared that America has to “shatter” the idea that playing with toy guns is “cool.” She has also complained that Hollywood is “disgustingly sexist.”

“Women inevitably have to work a little bit harder to be heard,” Stewart said in 2015, adding, “Hollywood is disgustingly sexist. It’s crazy.”