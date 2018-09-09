CBS CEO Les Moonves Resigns After Latest Sexual Harassment Allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CBS new chief Les Moonves resigned Sunday, just hours after six more women joined others who had previously accused the long-time television executive with sexual misconduct.

Moonves’s resignation is effective immediately, CBS said in a statement posted on its website Sunday night.

The network didn’t address the sexual harassment allegations directly, but said Moonves will donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.

“The donation, which will be made immediately, has been deducted from any severance benefits that may be due Moonves,” the statement added.

In the wake of the resignation, CBS Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello will take over Moonves’ duties as president and CEO until the network’s board of directors finds a permanent replacement. CBS said Moonves’ position as chairman will remain open for now.

Hours before Moonves’ resignation, New Yorker magazine reported sexual misconduct from six additional women against Moonves, who was already under investigation for previous allegations.

The New Yorker magazine reported the women’s new accusations included Moonves forcing them to perform oral sex and retaliating when advances were turned away. Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual, and that he had never used his position to hurt the careers of women.

Six other women accused Moonves of misconduct in another New Yorker article published last month. Even before the new allegations came to light on Sunday, CBS’ board was reportedly discussing terms of Moonves’ exit. A spokesman for the board did not immediately return requests for comment.

Moonves joined CBS as head of entertainment in 1995, and has been CEO of CBS Corp. since 2006, leading the CBS network, Showtime and other entities. CBS has spent much of his tenure as the nation’s most popular broadcast network, with hits such as “The Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS,” and its success has made Moonves one of the highest-paid and most powerful executives in the business.

He remained on the job despite the earlier allegations, and there were earlier reports that he was negotiating a buyout from his contract.