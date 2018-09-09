Jim Carrey: I Bought Nikes as a ‘Salute to Colin Kaepernick’

Actor Jim Carrey chose to show off his new pair of Nike trainers on Friday’s edition of Real Time with Bill Maher, describing the purchase as a “salute” to the apparel company’s embrace of the anti-American NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

After walking onto the set, Carrey put his shoes on the table to show off his new Nike trainers, which he claims he bought as a “salute” to both Nike and Kaepernick himself.

“I went out today and bought me some Nike’s, some freedom friendly Nike’s,” Carrey said. “It’s a salute to Colin Kaepernick, to Nike. Congratulations, fantastic choice. Thank you, so much.”

Carrey’s purported purchase came less than a week after Nike unveiled Kaepernick as the face of their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, over two years after he became a major social justice figurehead by refusing to stand for the pre-game singing of the national anthem.

“Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” the campaign slogan reads.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Nike’s decision to use Kaepernick has sparked both delight and fury, with Kaepernick supporters choosing to buy Nike products while others pledged to boycott the company entirely.

Carrey, meanwhile, posted artwork earlier on in the week thanking Nike for choosing Kaepernick as their figurehead, describing the decision as “capitalism with a conscious.” (He presumably meant conscience).

During his appearance on Bill Maher, Carrey used the opportunity to tear into President Donald Trump, arguing that the president is tearing the country apart “limb from limb.”

“[Trump’s] tearing us limb from limb,” Carrey said. “He’s a car salesman. He’s a used car salesman. He didn’t make America great again but he did turn back the odometer. So who knows what the hell is wrong with us.”

“We’ve got to get back to a place where we realize that a vote is not who you are,” he continued. “Because you voted for Republican doesn’t mean you’re stupid, you’re not different, you’re not worthless. I could break bread with anybody who voted for Trump right now. We could come up with common ground and a reason to love each other. Just stop doing stupid shit!”

