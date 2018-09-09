Watch: ‘Last Man Standing’ Stars Thank Fans for Bringing Show Back to TV

Last Man Standing is coming back to television thanks to a social media campaign by loyal fans, and the stars of the series showed their gratitude in a new video.

In a new video released to promote the FOX show, Allen directly thanks the fans who pushed to bring it back to TV.

Allen, who plays Mike Baxter in the show, said that “the fanbase, without any jokes, was startling,” in the video.

Nancy Travis, who plays the Baxter family matriarch Vanessa, said the fans were “very vocal and very active” in ensuring the show’s return.

Chad Miller worked to organize the show’s supporters in signing petitions, leading the largest Facebook group that lobbied for the return of Last Man Standing.

“When the show was originally canceled, I was angry,” said Miller. “I felt like I needed to get my voice out there.”

Miller was able to meet several of the show’s stars, including Allen, who thanked the super-fan for “all [he] did” to bring the show back.

“We feel like this is the fans’ victory really, that we get to come back, and so, we thank you,” Travis also said in the video.

ABC canceled Last Man Standing in 2017, and after the aforementioned social media campaign by fans of the show, it was revived by Fox earlier this year. The first episode of the new season will air on September 28th.

“They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more LastManStanding ?” Allen tweeted, thanking the fans, in May.

The 65-year-old actor has spoken out about intolerance towards conservatives in Hollywood before.

In 2017, Allen told Jimmy Kimmel, “You’ve gotta be real careful around here. You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes.”

He also compared Hollywood intolerance to something out of Germany in the 1930s.

“This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘you know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that,'” he said.

He also sounded off on the firing off Roseanne Barr, saying, “Whatever got in her head isn’t the Roseanne I know. It’s a very icy time.”

“I’ve been a comedian for 38 years and I’ve never seen it, like Lenny Bruce said at the Purple Onion, ‘we’ve gone backwards.’ There are things you can’t say. There are things you shouldn’t say. Who makes up these rules? And as a stand-up comic, it’s a dangerous position to be in because I like pushing buttons. It’s unfortunate,” he told Entertainment Weekly.