Box Office: ‘The Nun’ Scares Up $53 Million Debut

The Nun scored a box office win this weekend, earning $53.5 million in the United States and $77.5 million overseas, Variety reports.

Meanwhile, Crazy Rich Asians continues to hold strong, taking the second place spot at the box office four weekends after it premiered. In total, the film has now raked in $136 million in the U.S. and Canada, while the Jennifer Garner-starring revenge thriller Peppermint came in third in its debut, Variety also reports.

Crazy Rich Asians debuted at number one, making $34 million in its worldwide debut. The all-Asian cast romance comedy continued to go strong through last weekend.

Many in the media and entertainment industry saw Crazy Rich Asians not just as a good movie, but as a political statement, showing how the power of diversity can make a successful movie. Some see the film as being a watershed moment for Asian-Americans in Hollywood.

At fourth and fifth place were The Meg and Searching. The Meg has been a box office hit, so far making $131.6 million in the United States.



Not every recent film has been a box office success, however. The new movie, God Bless the Broken Road failed to make a dent, bringing in only $1.5 million.