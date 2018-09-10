James Woods Shares Video of Heroic Cincinnati Cops to Honor ‘Men and Women Nike Chooses to Degrade’

Veteran actor James Woods tweeted footage over the weekend of cops saving lives, as a gesture to honor “the mean and women Nike chooses to degrade.”

The footage Woods shared was of Omar Perez’s attack on Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Bank last week. The bank was a gun-free zone in which Perez used a handgun to wound two and kill three.

Breitbart News reported that the video shows police moving along the outside of the building, flanking Perez, and then killing him once he opened fire and gave away his position.

It is important to note that the walls of the building were glass, so police were coming for Perez in a setting where they were visible and, therefore, at risk. Body cam footage from the Cincinnati Police Department makes this clear.

James Woods reacted to the body cam footage of the courageous officers, saying these are the brave individuals that Nike has disparaged by supporting left-wing activist Colin Kaepernick’s protest efforts.

“What’s most powerful in this video is the images of police officers having a face-to-face gun battle with the kill-crazy gunman,” Woods tweeted Saturday. “These are the men and women @Nike chooses to degrade, disparage, and humiliate.”

What’s most powerful in this video is the images of police officers having a face-to-face gun battle with the kill-crazy gunman. These are the men and women @Nike chooses to degrade, disparage, and humiliate. #StandForLawEnforcement https://t.co/xyz8giKtD5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 8, 2018

Fox News quoted Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley lauding the officers, saying, “You could see in the video … the guy is shooting at the cops,” he said. “(You can see) them not being afraid and engaging and ending it.”

Cranley added, “If he had gotten on the elevator, gone up to a floor, if he had been there earlier or a little bit longer, many more people would have been killed.”

Nike chose to honor anthem and police protester Colin Kaepernick instead of the men and women who risk their lives behind badges every day.

