Actor Kevin Sorbo: ‘Nike Blew It’ with Colin Kaepernick Ad

Actor Kevin Sorbo panned sportswear giant Nike’s use of national anthem protestor Colin Kaepernick as the face of the mega-brand’s “Just Do It” 30th anniversary campaign.

Sorbo took to social media to tell fans that he will no longer be buying Nike products due to its choice of Kaepernick as its front man.

“I just returned a pair of Nike shoes to the store, ” He wrote on Facebook. “I complained that they hurt my feet when I stand for the National anthem.”

CNS News asked for further comment on the matter, and the Hercules actor replied saying Nike “blew it.”

“I laughed when I saw the hypocrisy in it. Nike blew it,” Sorbo said.

“Horrible move by them to compare the millions he is still being paid by the NFL and the millions Nike [possibly gave] him to whine about his misfortune and how he ‘sacrificed’ everything to make a stand against police brutality when true heroes gave their lives to protect his right to whine,” Sorbo added. “Only in America can you fail upwardly in sports.”

The actor also noted that Kaepernick’s career had not been going well even before his invention of anthem protests during the 2016 season, but joked that maybe the NFL needs more “diversity.”

The God’s Not Dead star, joked that the league needs “more Koreans, more Jewish players, more Russians, more Norwegians and more people from Guam. Not fair that so many African Americans are ruling the leagues. Just so unfair.”

Sorbo said that he is a believer in hiring the best applicants for a job. “You hire the best people for whatever job it is,” he said.

The day after the Nike ad featuring the former San Francisco 49er dropped, the sportswear giant lost three percent of its share price and several colleges and organizations have dropped the apparel company.

