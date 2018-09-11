Bono Gives Nazi Salute While Mocking Swedish Populists at Paris Show

Irish rock star Bono gave a Nazi salute during a show in Paris, while mocking the success of the Swedish populist party, Sweden Democrats, in Sunday’s general election.

Performing as his dark “alter-ego” Mr. MacPhisto in Paris on Sunday, the 58-year-old rocker gave the Nazi salute twice before shouting “Åkesson!” a reference to the Sweden Democrats charismatic leader Jimmie Åkesson.

“He’s done so well in the election today… It appears the Swedes are beginning to discover their Aryan potential,” Bono said. “I love elections. I love balloons. I love… parties that get out of hand.”

Bono made the comments following the success of the Sweden Democrats in Sunday’s general election, where the populist nationalist party won 18 percent of the vote, which resulted in none of the traditional parties won an overall majority. The Sweden Democrat’s press secretary, Henrik Gustafsson, said he was not surprised by the attack. “When Swedish celebrities obviously do not have a reality-based view of us and our party, it’s no wonder to me that the situation is even worse for a person like Bono,” he said in a statement.

It is not the first time that Bono has expressed his political views publicly, having recently become a prominent critic of President Donald Trump and advocate for Britain remaining in the European Union against the country’s democratic wishes.

Last December Bono called President Trump a “post-truth president leading a post-trust country.”

“We are actually going back to the way we used to be,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “The new normal is the old normal. That is terrifying. The demonizing of ‘the other’ has returned.”

