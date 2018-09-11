Fashion Notes: Radiant Melania Trump Remembers 9/11 in Hervé Pierre Dress

First Lady Melania Trump marked the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States in a dark navy trench coat dress with meticulous white details.

As Melania Trump traveled to Pennsylvania with President Trump to remember the 9/11 attacks and honor the thousands of Americans who were killed, her navy dress matched her solemn tone.

Mrs. Trump’s midnight blue silk faille trench dress was a personal choice, as it is the first design she has worn from her style adviser Hervé Pierre’s dress collection.

The trench dress, as described by the house, Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre, features white topstitches and white stitched thread stars. The dress was paired with navy snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos and a matching navy Hérmes Birkin bag.

The ensemble is a collage of Mrs. Trump’s patriotism with its navy hues and white stars, and her sharp eye for fashion-forward aesthetics.

Pierre is the closest fashion adviser to Mrs. Trump. Both are European immigrants who have homes in New York City and share a devotion to impeccably made and designed high fashion.