Norm Macdonald: #MeToo Will End with an Innocent Person Committing Suicide

Comedian Norm Macdonald said in an interview published Tuesday that the #MeToo movement could eventually end with an innocent person committing suicide over a false allegation.

“I’m happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit. It used to be, ‘One hundred women can’t be lying.’ And then it became, ‘One woman can’t lie.’ And that became, ‘I believe all women.’ And then you’re like, ‘What?’ Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there,” Macdonald told The Hollywood Reporter.

Following online allegations of “emotional abuse” made against Chris Hardwick from an ex-girlfriend, he was investigated by AMC and eventually cleared to return as host of The Wall and The Talking Dead.

THR then asked Macdonald what if the person accused admits to what they did wrong.

“The model used to be admit wrongdoing, show complete contrition, and then we give you a second chance,” Macdonald said.

“Now it’s admit wrongdoing and you’re finished. And so the only way to survive is to deny, deny, deny. That’s not healthy — that there is no forgiveness. I do think that at some point it will end with a completely innocent person of prominence sticking a gun in his head and ending it. That’s my guess. I know a couple of people this has happened to,” he added, citing Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr.

“Roseanne was so broken up [after her show’s reboot was cancelled] that I got Louis to call her, even though Roseanne was very hard on Louis before that,” Macdonald told THR.

“But she was just so broken and just crying constantly. There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day. Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?’ But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through that.”

Macdonald’s critical comments about the #MeToo movement and Louis C.K. come after C.K. performed at a comedy club in New York recently, prompting outrage from many who felt that he should not get to “return” following him admitting to masturbating in front of unwilling women.

The 58-year-old comedian has also publicly bucked the trend of Hollywood liberalism before. Following the 2016 election, Macdonald said that Trump could become a “beloved President.”

I believe there is a good chance that Trump will become a beloved President and I will tell you why. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) December 29, 2016

Trump wanted money. He got it. Women. Got them.Power. Got it. And it is clear what Trump wants now. Love. Don't bet against him getting it. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) December 29, 2016

Macdonald explained, “Trump wanted money. He got it. Women. Got them.Power. Got it. And it is clear what Trump wants now. Love. Don’t bet against him getting it.”