‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harrington: Marvel Must Start Casting Gay Superheroes

Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington ripped Marvel Studios, saying gay people suffer from a lack of representation in the film company’s superhero movies.

“There’s a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can’t somehow go hand in hand,” Harington said in an interview with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival. “That we can’t have someone in a Marvel movie who’s gay in real life and plays some superhero. I mean, when is that going to happen?”

Senior producers at Marvel have long toyed with the idea of introducing a gay superhero to Marvel Cinematic Universe, although such a reality has not yet come to pass. According to actress Tessa Thompson, her Valkyrie character in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok was, in fact, bisexual, although no reference was made to her sexuality in the film.

She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017

Yet in an interview with The Playlist, Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio was planning to include openly LGBT characters for future films.

Harrington faced criticism from feminist activists back in 2016 after he suggested that men also experience sexism in the entertainment industry.

“I like to think of myself as more than a head of hair or a set of looks. It’s demeaning,” Harington told the Times. “Yes, in some ways you could argue I’ve been employed for a look I have. But there’s a sexism that happens towards men.”

